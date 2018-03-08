The Gun Violence Brief: March for Our Lives Edition

On March 24 we will take the streets of Washington DC and our communities across the country to #MarchForOurLives. Sign up at https://t.co/2m7ItdfFjV pic.twitter.com/yokyEdj7Jq — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) February 18, 2018

Earlier this year, we debuted "The Brief," an ongoing feature asking the advertising and creative community to come up with their own ideas to tackle gun violence in the States. For this special edition, we are partnering with the Gun Safety Alliance to help support the efforts of the students marching in Washington D.C and across the country during the March for Our Lives on March 24.

The assignment: create posters and social media imagery that will help amplify the March for Our Lives message. The artwork you make should be bold and impactful and will help the marchers stand out on the streets and in the media. Your work should also have legs that carry the students' voice all the way to boardrooms and government. Aim to inspire companies, brands and politicians to support the marchers' efforts so their voices will resonate beyond the news cycle.

Gucci, for example, recently pledged $500,000 to the march, while AwesomenessTV will be hosting "#NeverAgain: A Live Concert Event" at 8 p.m. on March 8.

Edel Rodriguez' art takes a stand against gun violence. Credit: Edel Rodriguez for Ampl!fy a Make Art with Purpose and Worldstudio Project

For this assignment, we've enlisted the help of artist Edel Rodriguez, creator of many powerful magazine covers for Time, Der Spiegel and Creativity 50 honoree. To kick things off, he's shared a poster he had created for Ampl!fy, a public art and design campaign running in New York City that has united artists with non-profits to create powerful images for their respective causes. He will also be creating new art in the coming weeks and will help us to curate the artwork we feature.

We will be sharing the best pieces on social media, online and in an upcoming print story in Ad Age. We'll also make them available for download in hi-resolution so that marchers will be able to print them out, so create your images accordingly. Please refer to the March for Our Lives site and mission statement to help craft your ideas.

Submit your ideas to Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz at adiaz@adage.com.