Heineken USA Shifts Digital to Omnicom Shop Red Urban

Heineken USA has consolidated lead digital and social agency duties across its major brands with Omnicom's Red Urban after a review. The agency, which currently operates from Amsterdam and Toronto, will open a New York office to service the account, which includes Heineken, Heineken Light, Dos Equis, Tecate and Strongbow.

Heineken USA had previously used various digital and social shops on its brands, including using some of its creative agencies for digital work. Those agencies included We Are Social, Havas, Publicis, 360i and Nomades, according to a Heineken spokesman.

"We are honored to be chosen to support such a world-class company like Heineken and their portfolio of brands," Jonathan Nelson, CEO of Omnicom Digital, said in a statement. "With Red Urban at the helm, supported by Omnicom digital and social capabilities, we look forward to taking Heineken's consumer-centric strategy to the next level."

Red Urban's clients include Subaru. The shop bills itself as "a creative boutique with global reach," according to its website. Emilio Rosas, the agency's group business director, said that the Red Urban's "fixed and flexible model" for Heineken "allows us to respond at the speed of the marketplace with the right talent at the right time."

"Red Urban has a fantastic track record for developing winning programming, and we look forward to partnering together across our portfolio of import beers and ciders," said Nuno Teles, Heineken USA's chief marketing officer.

Heineken USA is the fourth-largest beer marketer in the U.S., finishing 2016 with 3.9% market share, which was flat compared with 2015, according to Beer Marketer's Insights.