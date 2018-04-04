Opinionated adds W&K vet as president, Adidas Originals project work

(from l.) Opinionated co-ECD Rob Palmer, Founder and co-ECD Mark Fitzloff, and President Trish Adams Credit: Opinionated

Opinionated, the Portland agency founded last year by former longtime Wieden & Kennedy creative leader Mark Fitzloff, has signed another W&K vet, Trish Adams, as president. The move coincides with the addition of a new client, Adidas Originals North America.

Adams, who spent more than two decades at Wieden managing accounts including Microsoft, Starbucks, P&G, Target, Verizon, Playstation and Nike across offices in Portland and Tokyo, will lead the agency alongside Fitzloff and co-Executive Creative Director Rob Palmer. Her arrival comes at a time when the shop has picked up some momentum.

Opinionated is now tasked on a series of projects for the Adidas Originals brand in North America and people will likely be interested to see where a team of W&K alumni could take Nike's biggest competitor. In 2017, Adidas Originals saw impressive double-digit growth globally alongside its parent, with North America a key focus of growth for the overall brand. Originals has also gained attention and accolades for standout creative work globally under Johannes Leonardo.

Opinionated now has 11 full-timers and a new office in Portland's Central East side.

The agency also works with Bob's Discount Furniture, GoFundMe, business intelligence platform Domo and cult shoe brand Allbirds, for which it recently debuted a quirky new campaign.

At Wieden, the pair had developed a bond working on what Fitzloff says had been some of the agency's toughest assignments. "I knew I would feel empowered having [Adams] as the president," Fitzloff says. "The business is getting a lot harder, and the people who have banged away working on the hardest accounts understand the complexities of modern marketing."

Adams had served at Wieden for 21 years, last in the role of group account director. In 2006, she began a stint as managing director of the agency's Tokyo office, overseeing 70 people and new business, operations and clients including Nike, Google and Sony Playstation. She returned to Portland in 2011, overseeing 100 people on Target and going on to steer accounts including Sony, Verizon, American Express Open and P&G—the last of which included the brand's global Olympics campaign.