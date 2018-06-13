Leo Who?

Ogilvy What? Agency brands risk losing relevance as holding companies assemble bespoke teams

By E.J. Schultz Illustration by Tam Nguyen

Agency brands risk losing relevance as holding companies assemble bespoke teams By E.J. Schultz . Illustration by Tam Nguyen. When Campbell Soup Co. named Publicis Groupe the winner of a massive agency review for digital, creative and media, the press release contained a smorgasbord of buzzwords that have come to typify holding company-level pitches. Publicis will provide an "entire suite of marketing services and provide more accountability and flexibility than traditional marketing models," its March 13 announcement said. And by consolidating with Publicis, Campbell will "ensure all areas of spend are maximized." But one detail went unmentioned: which Publicis agencies will actually do the work. The omission symbolizes a new threat to individual agencies, whose brand identities and culture risk erosion as more clients demand customized, bespoke solutions fusing multiple agencies. Often, big marketers bypass individual agencies and send RFPs straight to holding company executives, who pluck talent from a range of individual shops. It results in creations like Team Energy, the name WPP gave to its BP account squad after winning the business in May and throwing in talent from an array of shops, including VML, Ogilvy, Mindshare and Grey. "I think it very severely puts the individual agency brands at risk," says Joanne Davis, founder of agency search firm Joanne Davis Consulting. "You want your mother to know where you are working. Your mother would know Ogilvy, but if you worked at Team Energy, what's Team Energy?"

Agencies continue to push their own branding and identities, of course. JWT goes "where others only dare," according to its website, while Saatchi & Saatchi has an "unshakeable spirit and unbeatable attitude." Starcom is the "Human Experience Company." Zenith is "The ROI Agency." But the more that talent is mixed and mashed together in these customized, single-client units, individual agency differentiation seems less important, no matter the glitzy branding. "It does chip away at the [individual agency] brand, because they have to dedicate resources from the parent brand to the bespoke brand. It's a transfer of power," says Dick Roth, chairman of agency search consultancy Roth Ryan Hayes. Agency leaders maintain their brand names still matter, even when they are operating in the shadows. "Clients want to be able to go to their board and say they are working with a Leo Burnett, and they are the third-most-recognized creative agency in the world," says Leo Burnett North America CEO Andrew Swinand. His shop is part of the Campbell team, handling creative—a fact he did not easily divulge in an interview. "I don't want or need that press. But Campbell's knows who I am," he says. "We agreed with Campbell's that we want this to be about the Groupe." Streamlining and simplifying Such groupthink is not entirely new, of course. Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell helped popularize the model with creations like Team Detroit for Ford, established in 2006 and later rebranded as Global Team Blue; and Red Fuse, which was established for Colgate-Palmolive in 2012. But the trend is accelerating as more big clients demand their own custom shops. They see them as a way to reduce complexity and lower agency costs. Holding companies have no choice: Respond or lose business. Consider ad giant Procter & Gamble, which has brought more work in-house partly because Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard loathes dealing with a complicated web of agency relationships. In a speech to an industry group this year, he said marketers had outsourced too much work to agencies, turning brand managers into project managers. "We need fewer project managers and more brand entrepreneurs," he said. "Simplifying the offering is a very desirable thing," says Brian Wieser, who covers the ad industry for Pivotal Research. He points to the yearly charts produced by the Ad Age Datacenter that attempt to bring order to the sprawling agency industry by lumping dozens of individual agencies with their holding company owners. "The very fact that we need those maps is probably problematic," he says. By contrast, consultancies like Deloitte and Accenture, which have crept into the marketing services business, largely go to market with a single brand. Ultimately, it might make sense for agency companies to streamline their holdings. But "it's easier, I expect, for the holding groups to offer up 'team' solutions than it is for them to actually grasp the nettle and drastically rationalize their own agency brands and reduce their complexity," says Tom Denford, co-founder of media consultancy ID Comms. Still, some agency leaders are coming to terms with the need to simplify. WPP's Ogilvy has consolidated various offerings like OgilvyOne, which handles customer relationship management, and Ogilvy Public Relations under one P&L as they go to market under one common name, Ogilvy. "We had fragmented our brand," Ogilvy Worldwide CEO John Seifert said on a recent edition of the Ad Age "Ad Lib" podcast. "We had created too many extensions of our brand that had lost clarity and focus of what we stood for as a total company." In some cases, Ogilvy's name is being swallowed in WPP's multiagency creations, like BP's customized Team Energy. Asked if he was concerned about being subsumed, Seifert said: "At the end of the day, most clients still want to know, where did that talent come from? Who are those people? How well were they trained?" Demand for client-dedicated shops is coming on a seemingly monthly basis. "With the macro marketplace demands of growth, efficiency and speed, it makes sense that brand marketers are looking for partners that are specifically set up around the way their business works," says Wendy Clark, global CEO of DDB Worldwide. Clark was instrumental in the formation of We Are Unlimited, which Omnicom established in late 2016 to handle the McDonald's account. Volkswagen Global CMO Jochen Sengpiehl recently cited the McDonald's creation when describing what the automaker is looking for in an agency review that it began in April. He even suggested merging talent from one holding company with agency talent from outside that holding company, with everyone sitting together at a single office hub.