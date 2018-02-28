Horizon Media Nabs UnitedHealth Group's Media Account in the U.S.

Credit: Mike Bradley/Bloomberg

UnitedHealth Group has selected independent agency Horizon Media to take over its sizeable U.S. media account, which had been handled at least in part by Minneapolis-based Periscope. Periscope referred inquiries to the client.

"We are grateful for the support provided to us by numerous agencies and look forward to working with Horizon Media to further advance our health care story," a UnitedHealth Group spokeswoman said in an email to Ad Age. She declined to comment further.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group spent $232.3 million in measured media in 2016, according to Kantar Media. It ranked sixth on the Fortune 500 in 2017 and is the biggest U.S. health insurer.

Horizon Media is coming off a strong year, with its most notable win being the massive account for Sprint. The agency announced in December it would be expanding into Canada to service more of its international operations and grow its Canada business.

The agency also recently filled its chief investment officer position, a post vacated last spring by Marianne Gambelli, who left to become president of advertising sales at Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Earlier this month, Horizon named two replacements: David Campanelli, executive VP and managing partner of video investment, and Sarah Baehr, executive VP and managing partner of digital investment, who now assume the titles of exec VP and co-chief investment officers.

Horizon Media declined to comment.