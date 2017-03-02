HSN Hires 360i as Network Looks to Drive More Digital Demand

Credit: HSN

HSN, known as Home Shopping Network until 2000, has named 360i its digital agency of record as the brand looks to drive more demand on digital and mobile channels.

The RPF process was "extensive" and started with seven agencies, which were narrowed down to five, said Ryan Ross, exec VP-marketing and digital commerce at HSN. Mr. Ross said 360i stood out in the pitch because of its "innovation and abilities to shift the dynamic landscape within retail."

Razorfish previously worked on the digital business. Representatives from Razorfish were not immediately available for comment.

360i, which will work across a wide range of digital areas for HSN, such as strategy, social, data and analytics, media and mobile, is going to help shift HSN's "capabilities to be more customer-centric," said Mr. Ross. The agency will work closely with HSN around digital mobile experiences and watch the customer journey to understand the right channels to pay attention to at the right times, he added.

While overall sales decrease for HSN in the fourth quarter of 2016, online sales accounted for 55% of total sales for the period. Mobile sales generated 44.8% of online sales in Q4, a 12% increase, year-over-year.

"We're not shifting away from TV; TV is our DNA as a brand," said Mr. Ross. "It's about how we leverage that TV component and take it beyond the four walls and distribute content and generate more demand on digital channels while continuing to drive demand on TV."

360i President Jared Belsky said HSN was a winner in the broadcast era, and now the shop will "help them be a winner in the digital era."

On mobile, the agency aims to target people with data and programmatically so the brand can find the right customer when he or she is most interested in that experience. "You need to make sure you're finding the consumer in a moment when he or she is most receptive because this is not just a product; it's a product and an experience," said Mr. Belsky.

In addition to working on new customer acquisition and re-engaging existing fans through social, search, display and other methods, Mr. Belsky said 360i will help HSN take a "more granular approach to segmentation, which is part targeting and part creative." He said some retailers take too general of approach to audience segmentation, and 360i will make sure HSN "looks at persona in a more nuanced way."

The shop will also work on HSN's analytics engine, including areas like data, attribution and program efficacy measurement.

HSN spent nearly $1.9 million on measured media between January and November of last year, according to Kantar Media.