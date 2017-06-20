Humanium Metal Initiative Takes Innovation Grand Prix

Most Popular

IM Swedish Development Program's Humanium Metal initiative nabbed the Grand Prix for Innovation at the Cannes Lions Festival for Creativity.

WHAT IT IS: The project aims to tackle gun violence and poverty by deconstructing illegal guns and using the metal to build products and put money back into communities.

WHY IT WON: "We believed [Humanium] showed innovation at every stage, from concept to procurement to the supply chain to the business model to the partnerships," said Jury President Susan Lyne, president and managing partner, BBG Ventures.

THE JURY/CATEGORY: The jury of 10 was 50/50 men and women, and for the first time, Cannes expanded the Innovation category to include gold, silver and bronze winners because the category had "matured" enough, said Lyne.

NOTABLE NEWS: Cyrcadia Health's ITBra – the wearable that detects cancer – received a Bronze lion and each woman on the jury took one home, said Lyne. It didn't win the top prize because Lyne said the jury couldn't measure impact yet.