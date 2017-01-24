Hyundai Appoints R/GA London to Global Launch

Hyundai

Hyundai has appointed R/GA London to the global launch of its new line-up of high performance cars – the "N" range – later this year.

The win marks R/GA's first assignment from the South Korean car brand, which also has its own in-house agency, Innocean Worldwide, and last year appointed Vice Media for the European launch of the Ioniq.

R/GA's London agency has been tasked with creating the entire global brand experience for the N range, including brand design, positioning, and integrated communications. Hyundai announced the N range in September, introducing new technologies inspired by Hyundai's involvement in the world of motorsports.

All the work will be led from the London office, which pitched against three unnamed agencies for the business. R/GA's New York office works with Mercedes Benz.

Hyundai N global brand manager, Jay Joohong Yoo, said in a statement, "We were looking for that rare combination of strong expertise in strategy, innovation, leading edge digital inspiration and the ability to support our core markets globally … We are delighted to partner [with R/GA London] on such an exciting roadmap of transformative work"

The new positioning and creative work will be rolled out across Hyundai's key markets later this year, starting with Europe and Australia before moving on to the U.S. and South Korea.

"As a leading disruptor and pioneer of the automotive industry, Hyundai possesses a brand with rich heritage steeped in innovation," said Matt Lodder, EVP managing director, R/GA Europe, Middle East and Africa. "[We] both share a DNA for creating transformative work through integrating design and technology, and we have quickly established a shared strategic vision for this new exciting partnership."

N stands for Namyang, the name of the Hyundai Motor's global R&D center in South Korea.

Hyundai is a regular advertiser in the Super Bowl, and recently announed it would be shooting an ad during the game on Feb. 5, capturing off-the-field action in a spot that will run after the game but before the trophy ceremony.