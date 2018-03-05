Whistleblower Account Diet Madison Avenue Goes Dark (UPDATE: It's Back)

Credit: Diet Madison Ave

(Update: In an Instagram post Monday evening, Diet Madison Avenue announced that its account had been recovered or reinstated, without providing detail. "Oh look," a new image said, "we have friends at Instagram too #heretostay.")

Anonymous Instagram account Diet Madison Avenue, which since January has been publicly naming advertising industry execs it says have engaged in sexual harassment, has gone dark.

The group tweeted on Monday morning that it either got hacked or the Instagram account was shut down due to complaints.

It is not immediately clear whether the account is temporarily or permanently out of commission. Representatives from Facebook and Instagram told Ad Age they are looking into the situation. We will update the story as additional information becomes available.

Diet Madison Avenue has grown from about 800 followers at the beginning of the year to more than 18,000 as of last week. Recently, the group has been expanding its Instagram posts to include a wide range of equality and human rights topics, such as diversity and gun control. Last month, the group announced that several of its founders would reveal themselves soon as part of its plan to form a 501c3 and 501c4 organization.