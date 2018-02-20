Deadline Alert: Enter the Q Award, a New Creativity Awards Honor, by Thursday

The Creativity Awards are adding one more new honor this year, the Q Award, created in partnership with sponsor Quantcast.

The Q Award will recognize a team of up to 3 people who challenge the status quo, question everything and strive to break conventional wisdom. The winning team will have discovered new insights and implemented a new strategy, campaign or product that ultimately resulted in increased brand awareness, growth and sales.

This award is open to teams whose roles include:

Brand Managers

Account Managers

Strategic Planners

Media Planners

Analysts

Creatives

When

The entry deadline is Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. EST. There is no fee to enter for the Q Award.

Judged by a standout jury assembled by Ad Age and Quantcast, the winners will be announced at our A-List & Creativity Awards gala in New York City in April and receive a special prize courtesy of Quantcast.

Good to know

Entry is open to individuals and teams of up to 3 people. All agencies of all marketing disciplines are eligible to enter.

You will be asked to submit a 350-word write up and up to 3 pieces of supporting evidence to help explain why your work is deserving of this honor. The supporting evidence can consist of creative examples, PowerPoint decks, highlight reels, video case studies, etc. The work you submit should reference projects that were created, debuted and/or ran in 2017.

Please keep in mind

Anything you submit may be published. Do not submit anything that you wish to withhold as private information or that you do not have permission to share publically. This also includes ghost campaigns or imaginary or inflated revenue or billings figures.

Learn more and enter here.