IPG's Michael Roth: Marketers are returning to 'growth mode'

Interpublic CEO Michael Roth at the Ad Age Digital Conference. Credit: Patrick Butler

Interpublic Group of Cos. reported organic growth of 3.6 percent in its first quarter earnings as it suggested clients are returning to "growth mode" and showing a willingness to invest in their brands.

The agency holding company saw a first quarter net revenue increase to $1.77 billion, a 5.9 percent rise over $1.68 billion in the first quarter of 2017. IPG reported an organic net revenue increase of 3.6 percent over the prior-year period. The organic net revenue increase in the U.S. was 4.3 percent and 2.6 percent internationally.

In a research note, Pivotal Research senior analyst Brian Wieser said the group's earnings were good versus expectations that IPG "undoubtedly outperformed the industry to a significant degree." He wrote that the ad industry is facing challenges including weakness among large marketers, zero-based budgeting from clients and increased contract security in the wake of transparency concerns around agency-marketer relationships.

"Building on a solid Q4 for last year, we believe we're seeing evidence of marketers returning to growth mode, which would clearly be positive to us as well as our sector," Interpublic Chairman-CEO Michael Roth said on the earnings call. He said though there are still macroeconomic uncertainties, "we continue to believe that economic fundamentals are sound, especially in the U.S. This is vital if we are to see clients further invest behind their brands as well as in business innovation."

He cited recent wins at the group, including Liberty Mutual at media agency Initiative and Edgewell Personal Care to MullenLowe Group. Roth said IPG has remained net new business positive for the past 12 months amid a recent onslaught of agency reviews. "Most of them are not our clients," Roth said. "We view them as opportunities."

Roth said the agency group will continue to invest in developing its data stack and products that sit on top of it. "This will allow our media agencies to activate the data for highly targeted and accountable planning and buying services," he said. "In time, it should also become an asset that all of our agencies can plug into to inform both the messaging and the channels we use to connect our clients with the right consumer audiences."

As clients face continued cost pressures, Roth seemed optimistic that clients still look to their agencies to build loyalty.

"My view — and I think it's the correct one — is that in order to grow a brand you have to spend marketing dollars, period," he said. In meeting with the CEOs of top clients in recent months, Roth said the sentiment was that marketers believe marketing investment is needed to build brands.

"It feels like some of the bleeding on consumer goods and cuts is slowing down. And in some cases it has stopped. And that's an opportunity for us. The tone for these clients is 'We have to spend marketing dollars.' On the other side, they want to make sure they're not throwing money away on their marketing dollars."

To ensure clients aren't doing that, agencies must present a creative idea to help brand affiliation and brand loyalty and present it on the right platform with the right allocation of media and insights to help clients move the needle, he said.

"That's where the battle is being fought right now," he said.