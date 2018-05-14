Jimenez leaves Droga5 for MTV, Polychronopoulos joins R/GA SF

Ramon Jimenez Credit: MTV, VH1 and Logo

Ramon Jimenez is now senior vice president of insights and strategy for MTV, VH1 and Logo, with oversight of consumer and cultural insights, strategy and social impact efforts across the networks. Previously, he was group strategy director at Droga5. He has also worked in strategy and planning at R/GA and J. Walter Thompson, working with brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, LVMH, Google and Samsung.

Chris Polychronopoulos Credit: R/GA

Chris Polychronopoulos joins R/GA San Francisco as group creative director leading the Google team. He will also work on clients including the Golden State Warriors and eBay Fashion and contribute to new business efforts. Previously, he was at KBS, where he served as executive creative director leading campaigns, platform design and experiential and social campaigns for BMW North America. He also led digital product and platform work for PODS and Stanley Black & Decker. Polychronopoulos has also worked at AKQA, Possible and Critical Mass.

Claudio Lima and Malcolm Poynton Credit: Cheil Worldwide Brazil

Cheil Worldwide Brazil has hired Claudio Lima as chief creative officer. He was previously CCO at Ogilvy Brazil and has held positions at agencies including Wieden & Kennedy Portland, FCB New York, Y&R Miami and David São Paulo. He will develop Chiel's creative technology offering, focusing on Samsung and attracting new clients to the agency. He will also work with Cheil's other Latin American offices to explore global opportunities.

Alan McCoy and Chris Varughese Credit: Propac

Dallas-based brand activation agency Propac hired Alan McCoy as senior copywriter and Chris Varughese as an associate creative director. McCoy comes from Dallas agency Moroch, where he worked on the McDonald's, Pepsi, 7-Eleven and FedEx accounts. At Propac, he will work on Lay's, Ruffles, Pepsi and new business efforts. Varughese was most recently an associate creative director at the Integer Group. At Propac, he will be working on the Doritos, Cheetos, Smartfood, Stacy's, and Pepsi accounts, along with new business efforts.

L-R: MODE Studios' Caryl Glaab, Anne Militello, and Pablo N. Molina. Credit: MODE Studios

Experience agency MODE Studios in Seattle hired Anne Militello as principal designer/producer, Caryl Glaab as creative director and screens producer and Pablo N. Molina as principal designer and interactive producer. Militello will continue her role as the head of lighting design for CalArts' School of Theater. Her lighting designs have been seen at Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Madison Square Garden, Royal Albert Hall, Public Theater, Canadian Opera House, Seattle Opera and Staples Center. Glaab joins from the Blue Man Group, where he has served as the video designer and a creative director since 1989. Molina's exhibitions have appeared at BAM, Boston's Institute of Contemporary Art, Broadway, Microsoft, The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, The Public Theater, Sundance New Frontiers, TED, The Whitney Museum and Yerba Buena.