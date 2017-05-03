Grey Taps John Patroulis for Long-Vacant Role of Worldwide Chief Creative Officer

John Patroulis Credit: BBH

Following a number of key creative leadership departures at Grey, the agency has tapped BBH New York Creative Chairman John Patroulis to become its new worldwide chief creative officer.

Patroulis fills the spot that has been vacant for more than a year, following the 2015 departure of Tor Myhren, the former president and worldwide chief creative officer who left to become VP-marketing communications at Apple.

The agency just last week also saw another major creative loss when Andreas Dahlqvist, former New York chief creative officer, departed to become DDB's chief creative officer for the Nordics.

Patroulis brings with him a standout creative pedigree. At BBH, he was named New York chief creative officer in 2011 and moved into the creative chairman role in 2015. During his tenure, the agency delivered celebrated work for brands including Sony Playstation, Google and Axe, and last year it earned the Cannes Lions Integrated Grand Prix for its campaign promoting Netflix's "House of Cards."

Prior to BBH, Patroulis co-founded San Francisco agency T.A.G., which went on to become Twofifteenmccann. There, he oversaw award-winning work for Xbox, including the "Halo 3 Believe" campaign, which set a new standard for the videogame category. He also previously worked at TBWA/Chiat/Day, he helped to create Adidas' "Impossible Is Nothing" campaign and began his career as a copywriter at New York's N.W. Ayer.

Patroulis will be based in Grey's New York office and partner with Grey New York CEO Debby Reiner. He will help set the agency's creative vision going forward and oversee all creative.

"John brought his unique creative talents to build giant global brands for giant global networks," said Grey Global President Michael Houston in a statement. "He also co-founded two agencies on the cutting edge of integrated storytelling and social-media-driven content that have expanded the boundaries of advertising. He is a charismatic leader who brings out the best in clients and colleagues alike and I can't wait to start working together."

Patroulis' departure marks another big blow to BBH, which has seen a number of significant executive departures around the globe. Patroulis' former colleague and former New York Chief Creative Officer Ari Weiss recently left to become DDB's North American CCO. The London headquarters also lost talents including former Managing Director Mel Exon, Deputy Exec Creative Directors Rosie Arnold and Caroline Pay and Joint Strategy Officers Jonathan Bottomley and Jason Gonsalves.