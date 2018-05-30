Laughlin Constable fires Fietsam, Heymann takes the lead at Droga5

Credit: Laughlin Constable

Milwaukee agency Laughlin Constable fired chief creative officer Dan Fietsam after allegations of sexual harassment. "As this is a personnel matter we are limited in sharing additional information, but the matter was addressed quickly once details were made available and handled in accordance with our personnel policies," said President and CEO Mat Lignel in a statement. "Laughlin Constable is committed to a workplace culture filled with creative and committed professionals that places trust and respect for all at the forefront of great work we do for our clients."

Neil Heymann Credit: Droga5 New York

Droga5 New York has named Neil Heymann its new chief creative officer. Previously, Heymann was an executive creative director at the agency, which he joined in 2009. He has also worked at Y&R and Crispin Porter & Bogusky, where he helped create Burger King's "Whopper Sacrifice" Facebook campaign. Last year, his MailChimp work won the Cyber Grand Prix at Cannes. Heymann steps into the role nearly four months after former CCO Ted Royer was fired after the agency initiated an internal investigation. At the time, it declared its commitment "to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all our employees."

Left to right: Hannah Gargulak, Nathan Pulcher, Bryan Haupt, Justin Lake, Josephine Holmes, Aurora O'Bryan Credit: R/GA

R/GA Chicago hired six and is looking to fill 20 more positions. Bryan Haupt joins as a senior art director from DigitasLBi/Chicago. After working at VML, Justin Lake returns to R/GA Chicago as an associate creative director, copy. He was a 2015 U.S. Young Lions winner in the Cyber category. Hannah Gargulak is now senior financial analyst. Previously, she was a financial analyst at The Chicago Tribune and an accountant at Schwarz Supply Source. As Senior Bid Manager, Josephine Holmes will help the media team manage paid social strategy for Corona and Pepsi Water+. Media Producer Aurora O'Bryan previously spent time at Kelly Scott Madison and SpaceTime Media in Chicago. Assistant Media Planner Nathan Pulcher joins R/GA Chicago as a recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin.

Rob Calabro and Robbie Wiedie Credit: Argonaut

Argonaut hired Rob Calabro as group creative director and Robbie Wiedie as brand content director. Calabro was most recently VP and creative director at Leo Burnett Chicago. He also spent nearly three years at Venables Bell & Partners and worked at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, TBWAChiatDay Los Angeles and DDB Chicago. Wiedie was most recently a creative producer at Cutwater and has worked at Grey San Francisco and in fashion and tech.

Mistress New Hires Credit: Mistress

Independent Santa Monica agency Mistress hired 13 new people. Hanna Koh, Austin Ho, Jordan Rich, Adam Valley, Nate Stroot and Madeleine Gould join as creatives, while Elvis Sierra, Leslie Lechner and Kristi Hughes join as junior creatives. Kiley DeNembo is creative resources coordinator, Bruno Guerra is social brand manager, Drew Jayhan is senior project manager and Tara Allen is senior project manager.