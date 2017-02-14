'Love Has No Labels' Reinvents the Kiss Cam in Uplifting Valentine's Day Film

The Ad Council's latest iteration of its multiple award-winning "Love Has No Labels" campaign reinvents the tradition of the "kiss cam" used at big sports games for a new, more tolerant generation.

Released in time for Valentine's day, "Fans of Love" was filmed at the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando in January -- the location particularly signifcant given last year's mass shooting at the LGBT Pulse club in the city.

The video starts with a roving fan camera scanning the crowd for embracing couples to feature on the big screen. However, the camera readjusts the frame, to focus not so much on traditional male/female couples, but on same sex couples, families, peoples of different races, religions, genders, sexualities, abilities and ages. The real-life people featured in the spot include Special Olympians who are best friends, a multiracial family, and an Orlando Pulse shooting survivor and her girlfriend.

The campaign was once again created pro bono by R/GA. It encourages people to visit the "Love Has No Labels" website to learn about ways to reduce bias, including taking a quiz to help re-examine their own bias. In addition to the online video, the integrated campaign includes television spots and digital banners.

"'Fans of Love' is the next powerful and timely part of our ongoing 'Love Has No Labels' campaign," said Nick Law, vice chairman, global chief creative officer, R/GA, in a statement. "Set at a great American event, the Pro Bowl, it's a reminder that diversity and acceptance is America at its best. Our agency is proud to be involved in continuing this important message."