LVMH said to be reviewing media in North America

Luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is reviewing its media account in North America, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The French luxury conglomerate houses a stable of high-end fashion, cosmetics and alcohol brands including Dom Pérignon, Benefit Cosmetics, Marc Jacobs and Céline. For the first quarter of 2018, LVMH reported revenue of 10.9 billion euros (approximately $13 billion), a 10 percent rise over the year-earlier period. That growth was led by a 25 percent rise in its fashion and leather goods category. Within that group, the brand recently named Virgil Abloh men's artistic director of the Louis Vuitton collection.

The company has been enhancing its digital offerings. Last year, LVMH debuted a digital site, 24 Sevres, offering more than 150 brands under one e-commerce banner.

Havas Media is the incumbent on the account.

The company reportedly hired GroupM in APAC following a media review in the region last summer.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA spent $405 million in measured media in the U.S. in 2017, according to Kantar Media.

Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli