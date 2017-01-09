Marc USA's Jack Goldsmith, Known for Big Mac Work, Dies at 89

Marc USA co-founder Jack Goldsmith Credit: Courtesy Marc USA

Marc USA co-founder Jack Goldsmith, who was one of the key execs behind the marketing of the iconic Big Mac sandwich, died on January 6. He was 89 years old.

Mr. Goldsmith, who co-founded Pittsburgh, Penn.-based Marc USA in 1955, worked with Western Pennsylvania McDonald's franchisee Jim Delligatti to create and name the iconic Big Mac sandwich. The menu item, which was originally named the Big Mac Super Sandwich, was piloted around Pittsburgh, with advertising from Marc.

Mr. Goldsmith also played a big role in introducing McDonald's breakfast in Western Pennsylvania.

The reason why Mr. Goldsmith named his agency Marc, which stands for Marketing Advertising Research Consultants, is because he believed the shop should serve as consultants for clients, in addition to creating ads.

"Jack led purely by example, and he was quick to give credit to everyone in the agency besides himself," said Tony Bucci, chairman of MARC USA, in a statement. "He was a smart businessman and his gentle, engaging personality made clients and employees very comfortable. His style, humor and warmth were the reasons we were successful."

In addition to his work for McDonald's with Marc USA, Mr. Goldsmith served as a marketing consultant for brands like Pizza Hut, Mrs. Fields Cookies, Rent-A-Center, Long John Silver's and Visa Brand Fabrics.

After Mr. Goldsmith retired in 1996, he helped raise money for nonprofits, such as Boards of Bethlehem Haven, a shelter for homeless women, and Camp Kon-o-Kwee Spencer (YMCA).

On Nov. 28, Michael "Jim" Delligatti, the man who actually created the Big Mac, passed away at the age of 98. As a McDonald's franchisee, Mr. Delligatti introduced the Big Mac in his Uniontown, Penn. restaurant in 1967.