McCann Names New York Chief as Leaders Adjust Responsibilities

McCann New York President Devika Bulchandani Credit: Courtesy McCann

McCann has elevated Devika Bulchandani from managing director to president of the New York office as McCann North America President Chris Macdonald and Global Chief Strategy Officer Suzanne Powers take on additional responsibilities within the larger McCann Worldgroup agency network.

Bulchandani, who has been with McCann since 1997, will relinquish her role as president of McCann XBC, McCann Worldgroup's dedicated agency for Mastercard. Nicolas Guzman, managing director of XBC, will oversee the unit for now and report into Bulchandani.

Harris Diamond, chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, says Bulchandani is the right person to lead the agency's largest office because of her ability to "grow client relationships, understand client business objectives and bring creative teams to life." He says she's been integral in the agency's success with Mastercard, which has been a client for more than two decades.

Bulchandani will report to Macdonald, who has been leading New York in his role of North American president. In his expanded role, Macdonald will lead all Worldgroup North American advertising agencies, focusing on helping the units collaborate on initiatives across the region.

Similary, Powers will retain her title as global chief strategy office, but expand her scope from McCann – the flagship ad agency - to Worldgroup, where she'll drive strategy and integration across the network's agencies and units.

Interpublic Group's McCann Worldgroup includes a wide range of agencies, such as McCann, MRM/McCann, Momentum Worldwide, UM, Weber Shandwick and more.

Diamond says the leadership changes are a recognition of the fact that the network has been growing dramatically over the last few years with clients giving its agencies expanded remits across multiple disciplines. The new structure will allow for more "effective and efficient" integration and collaboration across Worldgroup and provide clients with more resources.

The push to further integration among sibling agencies has been a trend over the last couple years within all holding companies. Publicis Groupe has been touting its "Power of One," WPP uses the phrase "horizontality," and Omnicom has been creating bespoke agency solutions, such as We Are Unlimited for McDonald's.