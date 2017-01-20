Women's Marches This Weekend Get Ad Campaign From McGarryBowen, Intel's Teresa Herd

McGarryBowen and Intel Global Creative Director Teresa Herd are helping to promote the planned global marches for women's rights on Saturday with a new campaign.

According to the Women's March website, more than 600 marches around the globe are expected to take place one day after Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States.

Ms. Herd got involved with Gathering For Justice, the nonprofit organizing the marches, through a friend, she said. Ms. Herd then connected with McGarryBowen Managing Director and Executive Creative Director Marianne Besch, who brought the agency along on a pro bono basis.

Ms. Herd and Ms. Besch, along with a number of editors, colorists and mixers and the production company Hungry Man collaborated to create various PSAs, including a 60-second spot that began airing on Thursday.

"It was one of those special things," she said. "You could just feel the energy on the set and the empowerment that everyone had when they came together to say, 'We need to do something.'"

While the campaign's creators said the ads will appear on various TV and digital outlets using donated time and space, they declined to identify those venues. The video above is also circulating on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

A number of networks and stations declined to air the PSA because they said it was "too political," said Ms. Herd. The march "is not a political movement," she argued. "It's a human and civil rights movement."

Ms. Herd is flying from California to Washington, D.C. for the march, and Ms. Besch is marching with her 14-year-old son in Oakland, Calif.