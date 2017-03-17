MetLife's Brighthouse Financial Hires BBH N.Y.

Most Popular

Brighthouse Financial, an operating segment of MetLife, has brought on BBH N.Y. as its agency of record, following a competitive review.

Brighthouse Financial logo Credit: Brighthouse Financial via Business Wire

The annuity and life insurance provider, which spun off as its own standalone brand this year, tapped BBH to implement an integrated campaign to help introduce Brighthouse to the marketplace.

"BBH is known for its ability to bring a unique point of view to brands, and the selection of BBH as our agency of record reflects our commitment to making a unique and lasting impact," said Matt Quale, VP and head of marketing of Brighthouse Financial.

The agency will also work with Brighthouse to develop campaigns across TV, print, out of home, digital, social and CRM. BBH N.Y. will serve as the lead for Brighthouse's other agency partners, including Red Peak, which created the business' new brand identity and logo.

The win comes after a period of executive shifts at BBH, including the departure of BBH North America CEO Pat Lafferty and New York Chief Creative Officer Ari Weiss in September. Upon Mr. Lafferty's exit, Global Chief Growth Officer Mike Densmore took on the dual role of interim CEO. Also, Creative Chairman John Patroulis permanently resumed his former chief creative officer duties while continuing to serve as chairman.

While measured media spend for Brighthouse Financial was not available on Kantar Media, MetLife spent $42.8 million on measured media last year, compared to $55 million in 2015, according to the data and research company.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Brighthouse Financial reported 2016 fourth quarter earnings of $330 million, a 15% drop compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. MetLife reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2 billion.