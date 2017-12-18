Microsoft Reviews Global Media Agency Account

Microsoft Corp.'s Xbox One X game console global launch event. Credit: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

Microsoft's mammoth media agency account is up for grabs in a closed review.

"As part of our normal course of business, Microsoft is conducting a closed review of its media account," a Microsoft spokesperson told Ad Age in an email. The spokesperson declined to comment further.

In April 2014, Microsoft selected Interpublic Group as agency of record for advertising and global deployment and Dentsu Aegis Network to handle search advertising and media buying and planning — right on the heels of appointing Chris Capossela as its new chief marketing officer.

The Redmond, Washington-based tech company continues to work with m:united//McCann, a dedicated agency within IPG, for its creative work.

The tech giant said this summer it would be overhauling its sales and marketing organization, reportedly cutting 3,000 to 4,000 jobs, to "better serve (its) customers and partners."

The Ad Age Datacenter estimates Microsoft Corp. spent an estimated $1 billion in measured media for calendar year 2016. The company stated that its worldwide "advertising expense" for fiscal year (ending June 30, 2017) was $1.5 billion.