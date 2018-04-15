×
Mixed reaction: Martin Sorrell's Saturday night exit draws cheers, jeers

By Published on .

In a Saturday night news dump, WPP announced that longtime CEO Martin Sorrell was stepping down, ending a 33-year career. While the timing was sudden (and perhaps calculated to limit immediate PR damage), his exit is not all that surprising. After all, Sorrell is 73-years-old, has been the subject of an internal probe for alleged misconduct and WPP has struggled financially in recent quarters. The company said Saturday the probe was over and "did not involve amounts that are material."

Still, his departure sent shockwaves across the industry and will reverberate for years to come. Below, a look at how his exit was greeted on social media. One thing is clear: Sir Martin had plenty of admirers, but also no shortage of haters.

As for Sorrell himself, he was quiet on Twitter. Then again, he's only tweeted twice in his life:

