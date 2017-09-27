Move Over R/GA and Publicis -- Barton F. Graf Has an Even Better Operating System

In response to the various tech and A.I.-fueled talent connection platforms that are making headlines of late—there's Publicis Groupe's Marcel, JWT's Pangaea and R/GA's newly announced R/GA O.S.—Barton F. Graf has debuted an operating system of its own... called S.H.O.U.T.

The video here explains how the platform efficiently brings together all 87 staffers across the agency's entire network of one office. Clearly, it's a step up from the shop's previous O.S., Whisper.

While a funny dig at all the noise the industry has been making around A.I. and talent connectivity, it's also a reminder of how strangely disconnected we're becoming in an increasingly "connected" world.