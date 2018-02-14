Not Your Grandma's Pantyhose: No Nonsense Names Digital Agency Huge AOR

Black Made Colorful - No Nonsense's Tights Style & Fashion Credit: No Nonsense via YouTube

This one has legs: No Nonsense, the legwear brand owned by Kayser-Roth Corp., has named Huge its agency-of-record following a review. The Greensboro, N.C.-based accessories company will work with Huge's Atlanta office on creative, strategy, communications and media as it strives to better communicate its 42-year-old brand with younger consumers in a digital age.

While No Nonsense sells primarily through wholesale channels—consumers can find the brand's pantyhose, socks and tights at most drugstores and grocery stores—the brand is trying to better establish its ecommerce site and spread the word that it's more than just a pantyhose brand. More than 50 percent of its sales come from socks, in fact.

"We realize [our customer] is not shopping in the traditional channels that her mom and her grandmother shopped in," says Andrea Angelo, senior marketing director at Kayser-Roth. "While we're only a drugstore or a grocery store away, a lot of times she's not even getting there."

Huge will help No Nonsense reach a younger, more digitally savvy audience by meeting these empowered women on their own terms. The agency will help make sure Gen Z and young millennials can access products digital and via mobile while not ignoring the importance of brick-and-mortar, says Carrie Philpott, managing director of Huge Atlanta. This includes a consistent campaign across all consumer touchpoints, which may mean working on the brand's packaging design.

The agency's brand campaign for No Nonsense will include messaging around women's empowerment. No Nonsense, says Philpott, is known for its strong brand heritage of "firsts" as well as its high-quality products. For example, No Nonsense invented the first control top panty hose in 1976, and it introduced the first collection of shoe solution and liner products in 1995.

"We've long been about empowering her," says Angelo. "Right now, it's about owning that voice and really reaching out boldly to a younger audience who may not be aware of the brand's heritage."

No Nonsense will begin running social work in the next few months and solidify a marketing push in the second half of the year when sales ramp up, according to Angelo. The brand, which will invest more in marketing this year, formerly worked with a regional branding partner, Garage Branding, and Kaplow for PR. Hassan & Co. handled the review process.