Pereira & O'Dell Has a New Chief Creative

Rob Lambrechts, Pereira & O'Dell Chief Creative Officer Credit: Pereira & O'Dell

Following its win of BMW Mini's creative account in the fall, Pereira and O'Dell has elevated co-executive creative director Rob Lambrechts to chief creative officer, while founder PJ Pereira steps into the newly created role of creative chairman. In his new position, Lambrechts will lead creative direction of the agency's San Francisco headquarters, New York office and satellite office in Cincinnati.

Lambrechts is one of the agency's founding employees and has worked with PJ Pereira since he hired him as a copywriter at AKQA 24 years ago. Pereira says Lambrechts has been a key figure in the agency's growth and was instrumental to recent major account wins such as BMW's Mini and Fifth Third bank.

"When I look back and think about all the things I've said about this industry, it's hard for me to say what was really me or what was him," Pereira says. "He's very smart and strategic, and knows how to help people get their best work done. We've been very tight this entire journey and with our recent wins, he found his space and earned the right to be in this position. I am just creating more space for him to do his thing."

Among Lambrechts' credits at POD are Coca-Cola's recent Christmas campaign directed by Theodore Melfi ("Hidden Figures"), Intel's social film "What Lives Inside," starring J.K. Simmons and Colin Hanks, and Coca-Cola's anti-bullying and LGBT rights short film series, created with Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. At AKQA, Lambrechts served as lead writer, and co-wrote and starred in Red Bull's "Unflinching Triumph: The Philip Rockhammer Story," a sports mockumentary about the art of the staredown.

Meanwhile, the appointment gives Pereira room to look at the bigger picture, meaning "important not urgent" project that "may make a difference for the agency, a particular client or the industry," he says.

Other clients on Pereira & O'Dell's roster include Timberland, Adobe, Realtor.com, FTD, Annie's Homegrown, Memorial Sloan Kettering and Rover.com.