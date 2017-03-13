Energy Company Phillips 66 Hires Carmichael Lynch as Lead Agency

Phillips 66's Big 12 'Scientifically Proven' commercial Credit: Phillips 66

Energy company Phillips 66 has appointed Carmichael Lynch as its consumer marketing and advertising agency partner just days after the agency tapped Marcus Fischer as its new CEO.

The Houston, Texas-based company, which previously worked with Venables Bell & Partners, issued a review for its Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco brands in December.

"Last December, we decided to part ways with PSX after eight great years working with them on a number of their brands including Phillips 66 and 76. We're proud of our work together and wish them much success ahead," said Paul Birks-Hay, president and partner of VB&P.

Carmichael Lynch will work on brand strategy, creative, media planning and buying, cause marketing, analytics and digital services for the Phillips brands. Work will begin in mid-March, specifically on media, promotions and sports marketing, followed by new brand work for 2018.

Sarah Bolding, senior director of brands for Phillips 66, said in a statement that Carmichael Lynch "came to the table with an understanding of our business needs, our values and our company culture."

"Their integrated resources produced an outstanding creative product and 360-degree plan," she added. "We're thrilled to announce them as our new AOR."

Phillips 66 hired The Burnett Collective to handle the search process.

In 2016, Phillips spent $5.4 million on measured media in the U.S., according to Kantar Media, compared to nearly $6.8 million in 2015. One of the latest Phillips 66 spots, created by Venables, debuted in January and shows the awkward encounter of someone trying to hide their sports fan status.

The energy company has been in the spotlight because of its 25% stake in the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. President Donald Trump also owns between $100,000 and $250,000 in Phillips 66, according to an Associated Press report.

On Friday, Native Americans, environmentalists and other supporters protested in Washington against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline after a federal judge declined to halt its construction earlier this week. Those opposing the pipeline say it compromises the water supply, religious rights and cultural sites of indigenous people.