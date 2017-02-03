Publicis.Sapient's Nigel Vaz Takes On Dual Global DigitasLBi Role

Nigel Vaz Credit: Photographer Bronac McNeill

Just a few months after merging digital agencies SapientNitro and Razorfish to create the new global entity SapientRazorfish, Publicis Groupe's Publicis.Sapient is expanding the role of Nigel Vaz, CEO of Asia-Pacific and Europe Middle East and Asia, to include global oversight of DigitasLBi.

Mr. Vaz is succeeding DigitasLBi Global CEO Luke Taylor, and he will continue in his leadership position at Publicis.Sapient, which houses SapientRazorfish, DigitasLBi and Sapient Consulting. Mr. Taylor decided to leave the organization, the company said in a statement.

While Mr. Vaz is taking on Mr. Taylor's responsibility, he will assume the title of DigitasLBi global president rather than CEO. The reason for the title switch is because CEOs at the company typically are responsible for profits and losses, but Mr. Vaz will oversee strategy and global brand positioning. Mr. Vaz oversees the P&L for Publicis.Sapient across Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific in his role as CEO of those regions. Mr. Vaz will continue to report to Alan Wexler and Chip Register, who lead Publicis.Sapient globally as co-CEOs.

With his appointment, Mr. Vaz said DigitasLBi, SapientRazorfish and Sapient Consulting have "three very clear brand propositions that are all integrated from a P&L perspective."

In addition to driving the DigitasLBi brand proposition globally, with a focus on "how data is actually transforming marketing," Mr. Vaz said he will be able to further integrate the agency's capabilities within Publicis.Sapient for all clients in EMEA and APAC.

Mr. Vaz's expanded role is part of Publicis Groupe's Power of One integrated approach, which won accounts such as Comcast and USAA last year. Publicis.Sapient is even more "clearly positioned to collaborate and create value for clients," combining the industry expertise from Sapient Consulting with the digital, data, tech and creative capabilities of SapientRazorfish and DigitasLBi, said Mr. Vaz.

Six months ago, Publicis introduced a new model for Publicis Communications in which each country will operate under a single P&L for its creative agencies. Publicis Communications had already made the move to a country-based P&L in more than 60% of its markets, which accounts for about 40% of total revenue. The addition of North America and France will bring that up to 80%.