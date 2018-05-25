R/GA co-chief creative for U.S. Chloe Gottlieb heads to Google

Chloe Gottlieb, R/GA North America Co-CCO Credit: R/GA

Chloe Gottlieb, the co-U.S. chief creative at Interpublic Group of Cos.-owned agency R/GA, is leaving the agency to become a director of user experience at Google.

R/GA founder, chairman and CEO Bob Greenberg shared the news in a memo to staff Friday. Gottlieb confirmed the news but declined to comment.

"During her time at R/GA, Chloe has built one of the largest Experience Design teams at any agency and together they have helped transform how people engage with brands through products and services," he wrote. He spoke about her "groundbreaking" work on Nike +, Equinox Connected Cycling and Alv.io, a mobile-connected breathing trainer, and the awards that work has won.

Gottlieb has spent 12 years in her most recent run at R/GA — she also worked at the agency for four years before leaving for a role at Razorfish.

"Despite all of these achievements, I think Chloe's most important design contribution to R/GA has been the culture she has helped to create," Greenberg wrote. "Chloe has always placed people at the center of everything she does. This people-first approach has resulted in people who are connected to their work and work that is connected to people."

Gottlieb and Taras Wayner were named joint creative officers in the U.S. in May 2017. The memo said Richard Ting, current global chief design officer and Gottlieb's husband, will serve as interim co-chief creative officer U.S. with Wayner.

Gottlieb was named an Ad Age Women to Watch in 2016, and has been lauded for her efforts to push for diversity in work and talent.