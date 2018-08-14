R/GA hires its first diversity director; Gelner becomes CCO at Trailer Park

Carl Desir Credit: R/GA

Carl Desir joins R/GA as the agency's first diversity & inclusion director. Most recently, he was vice president of talent initiatives at the 4A's, where he led MAIP, the Multicultural Advertising Intern Program. Desir has also been involved in or led diversity and talent programs like AdColor, 4A's Foundation, the Marcus Graham Project and The One Club Creative Boot Camp. In San Francisco, R/GA hired Noel Franus as executive creative director. Bob Cohen and Kevin Koller join as creative directors, along with Fernando Salvador as associate creative director and Brian Vandeputte as senior art director.

William Gelner Credit: Trailer Park

Former 180LA Chief Creative Officer and Managing Partner William Gelner has joined Trailer Park as chief creative officer. In the newly-created role, he will oversee creative across all the agency's clients. Additionally, he will help steer creative for Trailer Park parent Engine Content, a data-driven marketing company with offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Gelner will report to Trailer Park and Engine Content CEO Zihla Salinas.

During his previous, decade-long sting at 180 L.A., Gelner worked with brands including Pepsi, Sony, Adidas, Expedia, Mitsubishi, HP, Miller Lite and UNICEF. He had helped to open the agency in 2007, first signing on as executive creative director. Under his leadership, the agency delivered notable creative work including UNICEF's "Unfairy Tales," Mitsubishi's "Live Drive" and Boost Mobile's "Boost Your Voice," which was named Campaign of the Year at the 2017 Ad Age Creativity Awards.

Prior to 180, Gelner served at BBH New York, Fallon and Cliff Freeman and Partners.

Nancy Reyes Credit: TBWA/Chiat/Day NY

Nancy Reyes has been promoted to president of TBWAChiat/Day New York, a new position for the agency. Previously, she was managing director, a role she had held since joining the agency in 2016. Prior to that, she was VP of marketing creative at Verizon and managing director of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners' New York office. She also held positions at GS&P's San Francisco office, Ogilvy & Mather and D'Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles, working on accounts including Adobe, HP, Frito-Lay, Google, Comcast and IBM.

Y&R promoted four senior creative leaders to executive creative director: Nathalie Brown, Eric Glickman, Margot Owett and Fern Cohen. Previously, Brown was a creative director at McCann Erickson and has worked with brands like Dell, Land Rover, Fisher-Price, Verizon Wireless, MasterCard, Burger King and Coca-Cola. Glickman is creative lead for Pepperidge Farm, and Cohen and Owett are a longtime creative team and have held positions at Saatchi & Saatchi.

Gary Stein, Monique Verrier, Chad Leitz and Eric Lombardi Credit: Eleven

San Francisco-based Eleven promoted Gary Stein, Monique Verrier, Chad Leitz and Eric Lombardi to associate partners at the agency. In addition to handling the responsibilities of the leadership team, the new partners will continue in their current roles.

Zoe Salditch Credit: HUSH

Hush hired Zoë Salditch as senior producer. As a creative producer and digital art curator, she has worked with the New Museum, edited for GIPHY, collaborated with Moogfest, Tribeca Film Festival and Ai Weiwei and co-founded her own digital art product and platform, Electric Objects.