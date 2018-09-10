Scharpf joins Leo Burnett, Alonzo leaves Droga5 for Mother in L.A.

Tom Scharpf Credit: Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett Chicago hired Tom Scharpf as executive vice president/executive creative director to lead Samsung. He joins from Venables Bell & Partners, where he spent 12 years. He has worked on Intel's "Look Inside" and Reebok's "Be More Human" campaigns, as well as on Chipotle's relaunch. His career began at Fallon, and he has freelanced for BBH, Chiat/Day, David & Goliath, DDB and other agencies.

Katy Alonzo OOH Credit: Mother

Katy Alonzo is now head of strategy at Mother in Los Angeles. She joins from Droga5, where she spent five years, most recently as group strategy director. She has also held positions at Anomaly and Publicis. In addition to her new agency, her own mother was also pleased by the news (above).

Jason Ambrose Credit: R/GA

Jason Ambrose joins R/GA as executive creative director of the Austin office. Most recently, he was creative director at Preacher working on The Container Store, Vimeo, Hopdoddy and Cuvée accounts. He has held positions at TBWAChiatDay, 72andSunny, and Crispin Porter & Bogusky Boulder and Los Angeles and worked on accounts such as Mini, Samsung, Bing, Adidas, Starbucks and Truth.

Jason Esser Credit: Digital Kitchen

Digital Kitchen promoted Jason Esser to creative director/resource manager, the top creative post at the agency's Chicago headquarters. Esser joined the agency in 2007 after graduating from the Illinois Institute of Art, and he has worked with clients like Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta United Soccer team and the Cosmopolitan Hotel of Las Vegas.

Robyn Tombacher Credit: Wunderman

Wunderman promoted Robyn Tombacher to chief operations officer, North America. For the past two years, Tombacher was head of operations, North America. Before that, she led operations for R/GA's Global Capabilities, and she spent more than 12 years at DigitasLBi, where she established operating practices and policies for the agency.