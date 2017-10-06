Enter Now: The Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Are Back

Entries for the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards are now open.
The coveted Ad Age-List & Creativity Awards honor the top forward-thinking leaders, agencies and creative innovators in the marketing industry today. The long-running core A-List is handpicked by the editorial staff at Ad Age, who comb through hundreds of submissions every year before settling on an Agency of the Year and nine more honorees. Staff also recognize outstanding entrants in categories such as Agency Innovator of the Year (formerly known as Creativity Agency of the Year), Media Agency of the Year, Multicultural Agency of the Year, In-House Agency of the Year and more.
An important note to Ad Age's Creativity audience: The honor formerly known as Creativity Agency of the Year has been renamed "Agency Innovator of the Year," and will go to the single agency office that put forth the most ground-breaking work and ideas of the year. Innovation and creative thinking are crucial considerations in judging Ad Age's general A-List, so to avoid redundancies we will no longer feature a separate "Agency Innovators" list. Please keep this in mind as well when preparing your A-List entries.
Now in their second year, the Creativity Awards highlight superlative work, people and tech in categories including Campaign of the Year, Creative Director of the Year, Best Work For Good, Product of the Year and Startup of the Year. Esteemed juries convened by Ad Age will choose finalists and winners.
Ad Age A-List winners and Creativity Awards finalists and winners will be published in Ad Age at separate times. All winners will be jointly recognized at a gala held in New York in spring 2018.
The final deadline for the A-List Awards categories is Dec. 20, 2017, at 5 p.m. EST.
The final deadline for the Creativity Awards categories is Jan. 11, 2018, at 5 p.m. EST.
Enter any category by the early deadline of Oct. 23, 2017, to save $200 on the entry fee.
See the full list of categories below. Get complete details on categories, deadlines and pricing, or begin your submissions, on the Agency A-List & Creativity Awards entry site.
A-LIST CATEGORIES
- Agency of the Year
- Media Agency of the Year
- B-to-B Agency of the Year
- Multicultural Agency of the Year
- International Agency of the Year
- Agency Innovator of the Year
- In-House Agency of the Year
- Production Company of the Year
- Executive of the Year
CREATIVITY CATEGORIES
People
- Chief Creative Officer of the Year
- Creative Director of the Year
- Creative of the Year
- Strategic Planner of the Year
- Media Planner of the Year
- Director of the Year
- Brand Marketer of the Year
- Account Manager of the Year
Work
- Campaign of the Year
- Experiential Campaign of the Year
- Content Marketing of the Year
- Best Work For Good
- Tech Application of the Year
- Craft of the Year
- Featured Category: Best Short Form
Companies
- Visionary/Founder of the Year
- Startup of the Year
- Product of the Year
- Ad Tech/Marketing Tech of the Year