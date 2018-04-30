×
Small agencies: There's still time to shine at 2018 Small Agency Awards

Published on .

Terri & Sandy was named Small Agency of the Year at the Ad Age Small Agency Awards in 2017. Credit: Jon Morgan for Advertising Age

Each year, the Ad Age Small Agency Awards honor small, independent agencies that are producing innovative and exciting work. These teams strategize and execute groundbreaking ideas that compete with work done by some of advertising's oldest, largest and most sought-after partners.

The competition is stiff as the caliber of entries get increasingly impressive. Past winners include Terri & Sandy, Bailey Lauerman; Baldwin&, Via, Rockfish, O'Keefe, Reinhard & Paul and Zulu Alpha Kilo.

The submission site can be found here. Also check out last year's honorees here.

Winners of this year's contest will be announced at our Small Agency Conference & Awards July 17-18 in Marina del Rey, California, a two-day event that will include workshops, opening cocktails and full conference and award show on day two. More information on the event can be found here.

There's still time to enter: Deadline is Thursday, May 8, 2018 at 11:59pm EST.

