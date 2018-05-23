Small Agency, Big Idea: Office of Baby gets comfy for Parachute

Ahead of Ad Age's Small Agency Conference in L.A. on July 17-18, we'll be turning the spotlight onto standout work from the industry's "tiny but mighty" creative players. New York City's nine-person agency Office of Baby recently debuted this out-of-home campaign for luxury bedding brand, Parachute.

You don't want to go outside. Then you'd have to deal with people, and taxes and the "news." Stay in bed, where everything is wonderful.

That's the sentiment in bed-and-bath brand Parachute's new campaign. Images running on the subway, billboards, taxis and kiosks in New York City feature winking nods to nodding off and getting 40 winks: "The city has enough people today," "Deadlines are a social construct," "If I die, tell naps I loved them."

Parachute opens its first brick-and-mortar location in Manhattan later this month, and the campaign spreads to Los Angeles soon. The spots are from independent agency Office of Baby, which was also responsible for the eye-catching "Find Your Place" work for StreetEasy and out-of-the-box ideas for medical booking platform Zocdoc.