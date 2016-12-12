SodaStream Taps Allenby Concept House as Global Creative AOR

Most Popular

SodaStream has brought on longtime partner Allenby Concept House as its first global creative agency of record.

The brand, which has worked with Allenby on eight campaigns in the last five years, expanded the relationship with the agency as it looks to increase consumer awareness and its eco-friendly message. Allenby was awarded the business without a review.

Matti Yahav, VP of global marketing at SodaStream, said Allenby is the go-to shop for "out-of-the-box thinking" and creating "really cool, crazy stuff."

SodaStream, which is in 45 global markets, works with various local agencies on market-specific initiatives. For example, on a recent U.S. project, the brand worked with Where the Buffalo Roam.

While the global marketing budget for 2017 is "a few dozens of millions of dollars," the brand will not be airing a Super Bowl ad as it did in 2014, said Mr. Yahav. "We really believe much more now in digital and guerilla marketing," he said.

Mr. Yahav added that SodaStream continues to invest in its marketing efforts. Germany is the brand's largest market, and marketing has performed well in other parts of Europe, as well as Japan and Australia. He said the brand plans on investing more in the North American business going forward. The U.S. currently makes up 20% of the company's business.

In addition to conceptualizing and launching global campaigns, Allenby will help raise brand recognition through a mix of tactics, such as event production, influencer outreach and product placement. Last month, Allenby developed SodaStream's "Shame or Glory" digital campaign, which ran in six languages. Mr. Yahav said the next campaign is expected to come out in a few months.

Even though the "Shame or Glory" initiative led to the International Bottled Water Association sending SodaStream a "cease and desist" letter, the brand will continue pushing its eco-friendly positioning, said Mr. Yahav. The campaign, which included two characters from HBO's "Game of Thrones," brings up environmental concerns about the overuse of plastic, single-serve bottles. SodaStream ignored the trade association's order to take down the video at the end of last month, saying in a statement that the company will not let the IBWA's threats stop us from trying to save the planet."

But the IBWA "demands" SodaStream immediately "cease and desist" showing the video, arguing the ad makes "false, misleading and disparaging" statements about bottled water.

SodaStream spent about $4.2 million on measured media in the U.S. last year, according to KantarMedia. In the third quarter of this year, SodaStream saw a 12.9% total sales increase, as well as a 13.7% jump in revenue in the Americas.