Southwest Airlines Begins Media Review After Three Decades With One Agency

Credit: Matt York

Southwest Airlines is conducting a media agency review after working with Dallas-based Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media for more than 30 years.

"As our business grows and adapts to an ever-changing media landscape, Southwest Airlines is exploring options in the marketplace to ensure we have the right paid media capabilities in place at the right costs," a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Southwest Airlines said it's working with Select Resources International to conduct the search. The company plans to make a selection by late September.

It's been a tough year for airlines, with a massive outcry against United Airlines after a passenger was dragged off a flight in April and a slew of other stumbles at other companies. Southwest Airlines suffered its share of criticism after technical difficulties resulted in cancelled flights last summer and again in May when a same-sex couple said they were unable to board early with their children since they were allegedly told they were not considered to be a "family."

Still, Southwest ranked highest among low-cost carriers in this year's North America Airline Satisfaction Study from J.D. Power.

Southwest Airlines spent $203 million in measured media in the U.S. in 2016, according to Kantar Media. The airline has worked with its creative agency of record, Austin-based GSD&M, for decades.

Camelot did not respond to requests for comment.