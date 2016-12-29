See the Spot: Kiddie Academy Uses Historical Icons to Inspire Imagination

Most Popular

Kiddie Academy is bringing its print campaign, "Amazing Starts Here," to life in January with a national TV spot that shows children imagining, exploring and learning while dressed as historical icons such as Florence Nightingale and Abraham Lincoln.

The commercial, created by Baltimore-based Planit, ends with the phrase: "Amazing is in all of us. It just needs a little nurturing. Amazing starts here."

Wendy Odell Magus, VP-marketing at childcare provider Kiddie Academy, said the aspirational component of the campaign was "so powerful in print and in-store" that the brand wanted to activate it across every channel.

The spot will run for eight weeks starting Jan. 2 across a number of stations that index high against the childcare company's target demographic of 20-to-49-year-olds, such as HGTV, said Ms. Magus.

TV accounts for about 35% of the brand's national advertising budget, she added. Kiddie Academy spent more than $100,000 on creative for the initiative and about $4 million on media costs. Arkadas Group is the company's media agency.

In addition to TV, Kiddie Academy plans on buying pre-roll to run in streaming videos on websites like Glamour.com, Mashable.com and Instyle.com, as well as on Facebook, which Ms. Magus said is an important platform for the brand.

In 2016, Kiddie Academy opened 27 new locations, bringing its number above 170, and Ms. Magus said the company expects more than 30 new locations next year.