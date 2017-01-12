Sprint Invites Agencies to Pitch for Media Planning and Buying

Credit: Craig Warga/Bloomberg

Just a few months after hiring Droga5 as creative agency of record, Sprint is reviewing its media-planning and -buying business, which has been held by Mediavest since 2011.

Sprint has invited "a few agencies" to compete in the RFP, including Mediavest, said Dave Tovar, VP-corporate communications at Sprint. He added that the process is "part of a company-wide effort to cut costs and make sure we're working with the best agencies and vendors" across all disciplines.

Representatives from Mediavest were not immediately available for comment.

The review is being handled internally, and Mr. Tovar said Sprint expects to bring on one shop to handle both planning and buying. When Sprint awarded the business to Mediavest in 2011, the company did so without a review, he said.

In May of last year, Sprint appointed an executive creative director to run its new internal agency named YellowFan Studios, a move that also helps the company's plan to cut costs across the board. Mr. Tovar previously told Ad Age that YellowFan has helped Sprint control costs and increase its speed to market, and the company will use the studio for production when possible, while collaborating with Droga.

Sprint spent nearly $700 million on measured media in 2015, according to the Ad Age Datacenter.