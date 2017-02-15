TBWA/Chiat/Day L.A. Names Renato Fernandez Chief Creative Officer

TBWA/Chiat/Day L.A. Chief Creative Officer Renato Fernandez Credit: TBWA

TBWA/Chiat/Day Los Angeles has named Renato Fernandez its new chief creative officer. Mr. Fernandez steps up from his former post of executive creative director at the agency's Los Angeles headquarters, filling the post vacated by Brent Anderson, who last fall became CCO of TBWA/Media Arts Lab.

Mr. Fernandez joined the agency as an ACD in 2011 and has overseen TBWA's Gatorade work both in the States and globally. He first took charge of the U.S. account in 2014 but then in 2015 moved up to assume leadership of all global projects as worldwide creative director.

Mr. Fernanadez's arrival comes at a major turning point for the Omnicom agency. Late last week, the holding company announced it was shifting Nissan, one of the agency's top three clients which it has overseen since 1987, to the East Coast to be closer to the client's headquarters in Nashville. The move will lead to a headcount reduction in L.A. In the meantime, he'll help to steer work for new clients such as Intel, whose B-to-B global account the shop won last fall.

Notable work under his watch includes Gatorade's poignant goodbyes to retiring pros, including the Emmy-nominated "Made in New York" starring Derek Jeter, the "Dear Peyton" ode to Peyton Manning, and the gripping "Forget Me" starring Abby Wambach.

He also oversaw hilarious "Sweat It to Get It" pranks starring JJ Watt and the Manning brothers, as well as Gatorade's in-app Snapchat video game that followed Serena Williams as she competed for her 23rd Grand Slam victory. His leadership last year helped the agency to see its most successful performance in Cannes in six years.

"Renato is a master craftsman, and his ability to tell stories across multiple platforms and media is second to none," said TBWA/Chiat/Day Los Angeles Creative Chairman Stephen Butler in a statement. "He challenges himself to create impactful ideas while solving big problems."

After starting in advertising in his hometown of Curitiba, Brazil, in 1994, Mr. Fernandez eventually moved to storied creative shop Almap BBDO, where he created work for brands including Volkswagen, Havaianas and Gatorade.