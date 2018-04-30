TBWA creative founds LA's Party Land, Bird joins GLOW

Matt Heath and Matt Rogers Credit: Party Land

Former TBWAChiat/Day L.A. Executive Creative Director Matt Heath has joined former K-Swiss President David Nichols to found a new full-service creative agency in Los Angeles, Party Land. Heath will be the agency's CEO. He and Nichols met while working on the K-Swiss campaign with actor Danny McBride at 72andSunny. Also joining Party Land from TBWA/Chiat/Day L.A. is Matt Rogers, formerly an associate creative director and now creative director at the new agency. Rogers began his career at Barton F. Graf and continued on to Grey and Droga5 before TBWA.

Jenny Glover Credit: TBWA

Jenny Glover joins Juniper Park TBWA in Toronto as an executive creative director, working across all accounts, including Nissan, CIBC, Capital Group, eos, Pfizer, The Source and GoDaddy. Previously, she was an ECD at TBWA Hunt Lascaris in Johannesburg, South Africa. She also spent several years as creative director and ECD at Net#work BBDO. Over her 20-year career, she has won 27 Cannes Lions, including 10 Gold Lions and one Grand Prix, as well as 15 D&AD pencils. She is the co-founder of Open Chair, the South African industry gender equity initiative.

Duncan Bird Credit: Glow

Social and digital marketing agency GLOW has hired Duncan Bird as executive creative director. Bird, a vet of shops including Anomaly and BBH, has helped launch agencies in New York and London and served as vice president of marketing at Sony Music, where he worked with brands including Unilever and Motorola, as well as artists like Bruce Springsteen, Outkast and Susan Boyle. He's credited with discovering and helping to build the career of social influencer and makeup artist Lauren Luke and has worked with clients like Adidas, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Nike, Sephora, T-Mobile and the New York Yankees.

Back row: Maria José Arias, Nicole Nyholt, Rachel Harding Front row: Jes Watson, Duncan Collis Credit: Juliet

Toronto creative agency Juliet added five new hires to its creative team. Jes Watson, a former editor-in-chief at Canadian Living, has joined as head of content, bringing with her Nicole Nyholt, an art director, video director and photographer. Designer Duncan Collis previously worked at Tribal Worldwide, Redlion and Cossette. Art director and illustrator Maria José Arias previously worked at Whitman Emorson. Copywriter Rachel Harding has previous experience at Imprint Marketing Group.

(L-R) Luci Creative's Creative Strategist Sarah Ingraham and Junior Exhibit Designer Angelica Guzman. Credit: Luci Creative

Luci Creative has hired Sarah Ingraham as a creative strategist and Angelica Guzman as a junior exhibit designer. Ingraham joins Luci from one of the firm's top clients--the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago--where she was senior coordinator/researcher. She worked on the Turn Back the Clock exhibit, which explored the 70-year history of the Doomsday Clock. Guzman was most recently a design assistant for design firm DWDW. She has also worked as a set designer and as an exhibition design intern for The Field Museum.