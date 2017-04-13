Tile, the Company That Helps You Not Lose Stuff, Hires Deutsch Amid Major Marketing Push

Tile Mate and Tile Slim smart location products Credit: Courtesy Tile

Tile, the company behind Bluetooth-enabled products that help people find lost items, has hired Deutsch as its first agency of record as the business looks to significantly ramp up its marketing efforts.

The brand, which garnered $100 million in revenue in 2016, plans to double its marketing investment in the 2018 fiscal year. Tile CMO Simon Fleming-Wood, who joined the company four months ago after serving as the marketing chief at Pandora, said the marketing investment is "tens of millions of dollars."

Right before Fleming-Wood left Pandora, he said he had gone through a big agency review and hired Deutsch, but he left before the relationship began. When he joined Tile, he said he needed an agency partner to help on a three-month brand strategy project, so he brought on Deutsch, which wound up being sort of a "single-agency pitch" for the AOR assignment.

Deutsch's Los Angeles office is now in charge of creative, digital, media planning and buying, strategy and analytics for Tile. The first work for the company is slated to launch nationally leading up to the 2017 holiday season.

Tile decided to roll out the mass market campaign around the holidays because the Tile products are "very giftable" at $25, said Fleming-Wood.

"This is a continuation of the evolution of the company from a product company to a category leader, so we have roughly 90% share of this category that we created, but it's still a low awareness category and there's an opportunity to build a really meaningful brand in this space," he added.

In addition to Deutsch, Tile will continue working with DuMont Project on performance media and direct response marketing.

Last year, Tile unveiled three products and launched its Smart Location Platform, which allows other companies to build Tile capabilities into their products, such as wireless headphones. Fleming-Wood said promoting the Smart Location Platform will be a major initiative this year.