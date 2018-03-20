×
Travel tales: ad execs' tips and more for the road weary

By Published on .

UM Global Managing Partner Justin Wroe once flew to Russia for a 30-minute meeting then turned around to fly right back to New York. Pitch CEO Rachel Spiegelman changed her entire outfit in the security line at O'Hare International Airport—without flashing any non-work-appropriate skin (and received applause from a fellow traveler). Dentsu Aegis Group President of Brand Solutions Matt Seiler hung up his suit in the front of a plane, all the while thinking to himself, "This is a bad idea. I'm going to forget this."

You can probably guess how that story ends.

And here's one that hits a little closer to home: "I say, 'I pay rent in New York, but I'm not sure I live there,' " says Najla Haddad, EVP of account management at Digitas.

Travel is a fact of life for many agency executives, which means so are the travel war stories. But the good news is that along with the horror stories there are also ample tips to pass along.

Credit: iStock

Here, agency nomads share their experiences. Bonus: Maybe you can learn from them.

Saw nothing but the inside of a hotel room MullenLowe Mediahub's Lavall Chichester was in Clearwater, Florida, pitching for three days inside a hotel conference room. "Three days of 12 hours, just grinding slides and arguments, really, really intense," says Chichester, who is a global senior VP of search and content marketing. "There's this little window in the corner of this room, and outside you can see the beach and sand and it's just paradise."

At one point, he says, everyone gravitated to the window to longingly look outside. "There was this guy, we think he's an adman, but we don't know, he was just lying in a gray suit with shades on the beach. We're like, 'Wow, that could be us.' It was just a surreal thing," he says. Some of his colleagues went out to join the suited man, he says, who they imagined had just finished pitching the client.

To avoid going stir-crazy from being trapped in offices or nondescript hotel rooms, VML Chief Marketing Officer Beth Wade makes a point to get out for some culture whenever she can. Even if that means an early morning alarm. On a recent trip to Cape Town, South Africa, Wade accepted her clients offer to take their agency partners out for a 6 a.m. hike touring Lion's Head mountain. They were back in the office at 9 a.m. "You try to find those little pockets of doing something so you see a bit of the city, see a bit of the culture," says Wade.

If your client actually is a hotel, even supposed R&R time can begin to feel like a grind. Inii Kim, co-founder and creative director at King & Partners, says the agency recently took on a new hotel client, and the property visits had a ruthless pace that took them to five hotels in five days. "It was really tough," she says. "We had a really tight schedule, interviewing every stakeholder." Those hotels, however, were in Napa Valley, California, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "[In Napa] we had to eat all the food, drink all the drinks, then we had to wake up at 3 in the morning to head to Cabo. Then we had to get a massage, eat different tacos, go to the beach, go to the pool. ... The last part was tequila tasting. We had to taste Mexico's 12 best tequilas." Sounds awful.

Bad luck and bonding

Some team bonding activities are forged through pain instead of good times.

Dentsu's Seiler was in Dubai a few years ago for a regional meeting, where his team was entertained with a desert ride to a camp with camel rides, belly dancers and chicken skewers. The next morning, the meeting was scarcely attended.

"Every single person had gotten food poisoning," he says. "The only people that could come to the meeting were with bottles of Imodium. Tragic."

Not quite so tragic, but potentially more embarrassing, Terri & Sandy Creative Director Angela Denise says she and a co-worker bonded fast when they dropped off their laundry at a Fairmont they were staying at in Santa Monica—and the hotel combined their laundry. The two had to dig through to sort out who had what.

The hiccup effect

For the most cringeworthy bonding experience of all, imagine having to sleep next to a client on a plane. Paul Spriggs, president for System1 Agency in the Americas, did just that.

On a long-haul flight, he and a client (who he says had a "badass" reputation) were seated next to each other. The client got a serious bout of the hiccups, and Spriggs helped dole out some old-style remedies. At the end of the day, it leveled the playing field a little bit.

"The hiccups brought the tough-guy facade down pretty abruptly," he says.

Denise adds that while it might be easier to not have to connect with travel companions, that's not the case in advertising.

"In this business, it's so different, the relationships are so different," she says. "These people I travel with have become some of my best friends."

Eight travel tips from adland nomads:

BYO charcuterie

Quynh Mai, founder at Moving Image & Content, brings her own olives, cheeses and other charcuterie staples for the plane because, let's face it, there's nothing first-class about plane food.

Double-check security:

Gila Wilensky, director of media activation for Essence, advises to check that the computer you grab post-security is actually yours. (Don't ask her why.)

Spring for Global Entry and Precheck

"It's the best thing I ever did," says Angela Denise, creative director at Terri & Sandy. "I tease some of my co-workers: 'See you on the other side. ... I'm not waiting for you.' "

Invest in a sunlamp to adjust to weird schedules: Najla Haddad, EVP of account management at Digitas, says her Philips sunlamp was worth every penny. Haddad's travel schedule has primed her to start her day between 4:30 and 5 a.m. "It lights up your room as if it's daylight," she says. "It's a very simple thing that has been a life changer when I have to get up."

Do your own flight-delay research:

Joanne McKinney, chief strategy officer at Burns Group, is a FlightAware addict. "I don't trust the airlines," she says. She uses the site to track a plane 24 hours in advance so she knows if she'll be delayed even if the airline hasn't alerted her yet. "I play the Russian roulette of airlines. Typically at that point, I'll have my travel agency hold a flight on another airline to Kennedy instead of Newark and play it until the last minute."

Be thrifty for long-haul flights

Mai, from Moving Image & Content, buys a full-fare coach seat and upgrades to business with her AmEx miles for long-haul flights. She's also a fan of IFlyBusiness, which she uses to find deals that get her to Europe, even the city isn't her final destination. "You might have a layover in Frankfurt or Helsinki or some random European city, but it gets you over the water," she says.

Sit by yourself

Brady Donnelly, managing director and founder at Hungry, prefers to be a loner when he flies with colleagues. "If you're sitting next to someone [you work with], it can be like an elongated meeting," he says. "When new people join the team, I'll just say it outright: 'I'm not going to sit with anyone, you guys.' " That especially goes for 27-hour flights to Perth, Australia. "I really love everybody at Hungry. I don't think we want to be sitting side by side for 27 hours straight."

Hypervigilance is your friend

When multiple agencies are in the same pitch, a plane can be too close for comfort. Agency employees say they're careful not to flash around information. Terri & Sandy's Denise says she exercises extreme caution when traveling with rivals. "You just assume everybody is out to get your ideas," she says. "You definitely have your eyes and ears peeled. We're like little investigators, hoping there are clues and also hiding your own stuff."

Don't leave home without it:

Five frequent fliers share their travel must-haves

Lavall Chichester, global senior VP of search and content marketing, MullenLowe Mediahub:

A jump rope and an "evil wheel"

Quynh Mai, founder, Moving Image & Content:

SK-II face masks

Beth Wade, CMO, VML:

ZzzQuil

Joanne McKinney, chief strategy officer, Burns Group:

Bensimon sacks

Inii Kim, co-founder and creative director, King & Partners:

Berocca Boost

