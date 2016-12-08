Tribeca Film Festival Owner Names DDB New York Agency of Record

Emilio Rosas, account director at DDB New York; Melissa Martinez, CMO of DDB New York; Wendy Clark, CEO of DDB North America; Chris Brown, president and CEO of DDB New York. Credit: DDB

Tribeca Enterprises, the owner of the Tribeca Film Festival, has tapped DDB New York as its agency of record and branded content partner, ending the company's one-year stint with JWT.

DDB was brought on without a review, said Andrew Essex, the former vice chairman and CEO of creative agency Droga5 who became CEO of Tribeca Enterprises in January. "I have a longstanding relationship with DDB CEO Wendy Clark and I've admired her incredible energy for some time and consider it a privilege to be able to work with someone so transformative," he said.

Tribeca Enterprises CEO Andrew Essex. Credit: Tribeca Enterprises

JWT, which began working with Tribeca a year ago, did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition to being interested in Ms. Clark's vision for DDB in the present and future, Mr. Essex said the Omnicom shop has a "great legacy" and "tremendous momentum," which will help Tribeca realize its global ambitions and advance the festival in New York.

The first big focus area for DDB is to create a "modern, integrated, immersive campaign" for the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2017, said Chris Brown, DDB New York CEO. He said the agency, which has about five or six staffers working on the business, is in the process of figuring out the phased communications rollout for the initiative next year.

DDB will also partner with Tribeca Studios, the company's branded content arm, to help tell authentic stories for brands and collaborate on mutual clients, said Mr. Essex. He declined to disclose budget information on the account.