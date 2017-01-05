U.S. Army Issues Review for Ad Agency to Help 'Strengthen' Brand Image

Most Popular

The U.S. Army has released an request for proposals for its advertising and marketing business after previously extending its current contract with McCann Worldgroup in November 2015 for another year-and-a-half.

US Army Credit: Sgt.Nikayla Shodeen/US Army

An Army spokesperson said that the mandated review "estimates the contract ceiling to not exceed $4 billion" over an up to ten-year period. McCann has held the business since 2005. Representatives from McCann deferred comment to the client.

One of the reasons for the review is that "the population of available and qualified recruits has been declining for several years," the solicitation document states.

"Therefore, it is more important than ever to employ the various marketing tools available to the Army to strengthen its brand image and to reach the target market effectively with the Army's message resulting in qualified leads delivered to recruiters and improved performance with the following overarching measurements of willingness to seek more information; willingness to join; and willingness to recommend Army service," the document continues.

The selected agency will be required to create and execute national and local marketing communications efforts to "transform the mindset of the target audiences," and campaigns may also target influencers and multicultural markets, according to the document. Proposals for the account are due on Feb. 3, with oral presentations expected to be in early April.

In 2011, McCann Worldgroup competed for and retained the Army account, which was estimated at nearly $200 million per year in billings -- and as much as $15 million in revenue at the time.

This past summer, McCann Worldgroup worked with the Army on its partnership with 20th Century Fox around its upcoming movie "Independence Day: Resurgence." The initiative looked to engage recruitment age prospects and bring attention to the service's widely unknown STEM careers and capabilities.