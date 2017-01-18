VML Expands Creative Teams, Names Two North American CCOs

Most Popular

VML has promoted John Godsey and Mike Wente to both serve as chief creative officers for North America, allowing Global CCO Debbi Vandeven to focus more on growing the agency's client base worldwide.

Mike Wente. Credit: VML

Mr. Godsey most recently led the creative department at VML's global headquarters in Kansas City, while Mr. Wente served as managing director and executive creative director of the New York office. Both creative leaders, who were integral in VML's recent new business wins, including New Balance and Electrolux, will report to Ms. Vandeven in their new roles.

John Godsey. Credit: VML

In 2010, Mr. Godsey joined VML to head up branded content creation before being promoted to executive creative director, a role in which he focused on the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. Some of his other work includes Gatorade's "Everything to Prove" branded content series, which won a silver Cannes Lion in 2010, as well as Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger Love Songs campaign.

Mr. Wente, who's been at VML since 2007, took on the responsibility of managing the New York office in addition to creative oversight in 2012. Within four years of leading New York, the office has more than doubled in size and has done work for clients such as the International Olympic Committee, New Balance, Chevron and Legoland Florida Resort.

In addition to the new North American CCO roles, VML has hired Craig Badynee from DigitasLBI as director of creative recruiting, based in Chicago. He is also reporting to Ms. Vandeven and will help attract talent for the WPP agency's creative teams around the country.