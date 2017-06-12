W&K Promotes Susan Hoffman to Co-Chief Creative Officer Alongside Colleen DeCourcy

Susan Hoffman and Colleen DeCourcy. Credit: Wieden & Kennedy

Two female chief creative officers are to head one of the world's most creatively-awarded agencies, as Wieden & Kennedy promotes Susan Hoffman to co-chief creative officer, alongside Colleen DeCourcy.

DeCourcy was named chief creative officer last October while Hoffman, who worked alongside her in the past as global executive creative director, shifted into the role of executive creative director of the agency's Portland office. The pair will now be based mainly in the agency's Portland and New York offices.

Hoffman has worked at Wieden & Kennedy for 32 years, "employee number eight" at the agency when it was still young. She has worked in Amsterdam, London, New York and Delhi as well as Portland on campaigns for clients including Nike, Old Spice, Levi's, Chrysler, Targetand Procter & Gamble.

"Susan has either created, mentored or championed our most iconic work," said Dan Wieden, chairman, in a statement. "She keeps us a little crazy, which is in the DNA of this place. Colleen's creative thinking and business vision are second to none. Together, they are a force of nature. There is no better pair to continue this agency's creative legacy."

Dave Luhr, global president at W&K, added: "It's not the easiest time to be a creative leader in this industry, but it's the right time to lead by example and keep holding up the flag for creativity. Colleen and Susan exemplify that type of leadership."