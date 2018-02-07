Wavemaker Notches Its First U.S. Win: Adobe

Adobe Experience Cloud Credit: Adobe/G2 Worldwide

Nearly half a year after GroupM first announced it would be combining Maxus and MEC into a new agency, Wavemaker has its first U.S. win: Software giant Adobe.

Wavemaker will lead all online and offline media communications buying and planning across Adobe's Creative, Experience and Document Clouds. It's an extension of Wavemaker's existing relationship with the client in Europe; MEC Switzerland had a relationship with the brand in Europe for more than a decade.

Adobe previously worked with its longtime creative agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners for media. Goodby remains Adobe's creative agency of record.

Steve Weeks, Adobe's head of U.S. media strategy and planning, cited Wavemaker's "innovation and expertise" and leadership in using Adobe Experience Cloud in a statement.

"There's been a strong WPP partnership from the perspective of using their products and services, and vice versa," says Wavemaker U.S. CEO Amanda Richman. Richman joined the agency last year from Starcom USA, where she had been president of investment.

She said Wavemaker's place in the middle of its own transformation made the agency attractive to Adobe. The software company in recent years has pivoted from offering software with traditional licensing models to subscription services available via the cloud—and its stock price and revenue have grown in the last year.

"Agency business is still so much about momentum and talent and making sure we're connecting with our clients—it was great to bring that to life here," Richman says.

Recent months have brought a number of high-budget media reviews. In the months after the merger was announced, MEC clients Marriott and Campbell Soup Co. told Ad Age they were reviewing their media businesses.

Adobe Systems Inc. spent an estimated $18.6 million in measured media in 2016 in the U.S., according to Kantar Media.