Weight Watchers adds Anomaly to agency roster

Credit: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Weight Watchers International has added Anomaly to its roster to oversee global brand strategy and creative.

It is not an agency of record position, a Weight Watchers spokeswoman said. Weight Watchers will still work with other agencies in the U.S. and internationally on creative work, though she declined to say with which agencies. Weight Watchers, in the past few years, has worked with agencies including DiMassimo Goldstein, Havas, Wieden & Kennedy Portland and McCann New York.

The appointment of Anomaly comes months after Weight Watchers laid out ambitious goals including new branding, the removal of artificial ingredients from products, and selling new meal kits as ways to position Weight Watchers less as a diet and more as a lifestyle. "The world does not need another diet," President and CEO Mindy Grossman told employees at a company meeting in early February. "The world needs a leader in wellness."

Weight Watchers has recently been running ads from DiMassimo Goldstein. Mark DiMassimo, asked to comment, emailed Ad Age saying only, "We take great satisfaction in the sustained turnaround we have been able to create with our partners at Weight Watchers, and in all of the people we have been able to help as a result, and we wish Weight Watchers well as they reach for the next level."