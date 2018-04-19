Wieden & Kennedy and KFC win Campaign of the Year at Ad Age's A-List & Creativity Awards

Wieden & Kennedy took home top honors at Ad Age's A-List & Creativity Awards Gala on Thursday night, which was held at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan.

The longtime creative powerhouse was named Agency of the Year on the annual A-List announced in February and, on Thursday, it won Campaign of the Year for KFC's "The Return of Colonel Sanders." In addition to a string of celebrities who each took a turn as the titular founder of the fried chicken empire, a cavalcade of activations made ol' Harland Sanders a ubiquitous presence, from video games to DC Comics to the edge of outer space. Check out all the Creativity awrads winners here.

W&K also won the Content Marketing of the Year award for Nike's ambitious "Breaking2" track documentary, created with production company Dirty Robber. While none of the three elite runners recruited for the project broke the two-hour marathon barrier, one came pretty damn close—just one second per mile off the required pace.

W&K's co-Chief Creative Officers Colleen DeCourcy and Susan Hoffman shared the Chief Creative Officer of the Year award. And for their work on KFC, the independent agency's Jason Kreher won Creative Director of the Year and Jesse Johnson won Account Manager of the Year. The client made an appearance at the gala, too: KFC's Director of Brand Communications George Felix was also named Brand Marketer of the Year.

"This year, everybody at the agency just gave ourselves permission to break it down and build it again and see if we could. And we did," DeCourcy says. She gave credit to the agency's talented workforce. "Nobody wants to drive a great car off a cliff."

McCann, which placed second on the A-List, also won Creativity awards. The fervently lauded effigy "Fearless Girl," cast for State Street Global Advisors, was awarded Experiential Campaign of the Year. With every industry award known to woman now clutched in her bronze fist, the statue, by sculptor Kristen Visbal, is being readied for a move to its new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange.