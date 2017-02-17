Work & Co. Brings on Rupal Parekh as Director of Brand

Work & Co. Director of Brand Rupal Parekh Credit: Courtesy Rupal Parekh

Work & Co. has hired Rupal Parekh, former Ad Age editor, to serve in the newly created role of director of brand, focusing on driving awareness of the shop's offering to clients and talent.

Mr. Parekh, who most recently ran her own strategic advisory firm, will also help Work & Co. develop industry relationships, highlight the importance of digital products to brands and bring PR strategies more into the agency's design and engineering process for clients. She will report to Gene Liebal, founding partner of the Brooklyn-based, privately owned agency.

"Rupal shares our values and really gets the growing importance of digital products and the kinds of people and processes that make successful ones possible," said Mr. Liebal. "She's known as a leader in the industry and her credibility is unassailable."

He added: "We're optimists -- we believe the best product always wins. But in case it doesn't, we have Rupal."

As part of Work & Co.'s senior leadership team, Ms. Parekh will collaborate with the agency's partners on marketing, growth and new business efforts. The four-year-old shop has more than 200 employees across its Brooklyn; Portland, Ore.; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil offices.

"I'm convinced that the companies most effectively positioning themselves for the future are investing less in paid media," said Ms. Parekh. "It's not that ads are irrelevant, but consumers increasingly see digital products —channels we use day in and out, like websites, mobile apps and e-commerce platforms— as the real face of a company's brand."

Work & Co., one of Ad Age's 2017 Standout Agencies, saw revenue increase by 69% to $39 million in 2016 and counts among its client portfolio the likes of Apple, Facebook, Google, Nike, TechCrunch, Panera Bread, Target and Planned Parenthood.

During her most recent gig, Ms. Parekh advised more than 30 clients in the marketing services and digital space. Before that, she spent more than 10 years as a business editor and journalist.