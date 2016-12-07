Xaxis Names Nicolas Bidon Global President

Nicolas Bidon Credit: Courtesy Xaxis

Xaxis has promoted Nicolas Bidon to the role of global president, replacing Brian Gleason, who recently moved to become global CEO of Group M's new mPlatform data system.

Mr. Bidon was previously Xaxis' CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which is the WPP-owned programmatic and technology platform's largest region, covering 25 markets.

One of Mr. Bidon's priorities in the new role will be integrating and expanding e-commerce specialist Triad Retail Media, which Xaxis bought in October. "We want to help monetize the 97% to 98% of visitors who visit an ecommerce site but don't buy anything," he said.

"We want to convert eyeballs into revenue and drive sales," Mr. Bidon said. "There is also a tremendous opportunity to take a big U.S. success into new markets – Triad currently conducts 85% of its business in North America."

Across Xaxis, Mr. Bidon plans to look at how to "simplify the offering" and "make [it] more accountable in terms of marketing spend." He said, "We will work towards the obligation of results -- sales, a test drive, brand uplift, or any other KPI."

Mr. Bidon, a French national, will be based in London. "I will spend a lot of time with the leadership team in New York but Xaxis is a global company and I am based in its largest region. I can help make sure that we are balanced in our strategy of doing work that is relevant everywhere," he said.

He has previously worked in Switzerland as a regional director at Yahoo, as well as in London, and in the U.S., where he spent seven years working for tech firms in Silicon Valley.

"Nicolas has played an integral role in the Xaxis success story over the past four years and we are pleased to welcome his leadership as global president," Mr. Gleason said in a statement. "His extensive knowledge of the Xaxis business, proven leadership ability and experience developing and launching new programmatic products across global markets makes him an ideal choice for the position."